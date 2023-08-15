Transfer News: Done Deals, Alisson Becker On Al-Nassr Radar, Cesare Casadei Joins Leicester City

Alisson Becker On Al-Nassr Radar

Alisson Becker is being targeted by Al-Nassr and the Brazilian would be tempted by a move to Saudi Arabia. (Source: sebnonda)

Cesare Casadei Joins Leicester City

Leicester have signed Cesare Casadei from Chelsea on loan until the end of the season. (Source: LCFC)

Man City Wanted Olise

Manchester City were considering a move for Michael Olise to replace Riyad Mahrez but that player chose Chelsea over the Treble winners. (Source: Gary Jacob)

Fulham Considering Al-Hilal Bid For Mitrovic

Fulham are considering a bid from Al-Hilal for Aleksandar Mitrović. The offer is in the region of £46M. (Source: Sky Sports)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: David Raya has joined Arsenal on a season-long loan from Brentford, with an option to buy for around £27m. (Source: Arsenal)

OFFICIAL: Chelsea have signed Moises Caicedo from Brighton for a record British transfer fee of £115m + sell-on clause on a contract until June 2031 + 1 year option. (Source: Chelsea FC)

