Transfer News: Done Deals, Aleksandar Mitrovic To Al-Hilal, Aubameyang Linked With Marseille Move
Aleksandar Mitrovic To Al-Hilal
Aleksandar Mitrovic has given the green light to a move to Al-Hilal.
He has accepted a 3-year contract.
The Saudi club haven’t agreed a fee with Fulham yet. (Source: Foot Mercato)
Aubameyang Linked With Marseille Move
New Marseille head coach Marcelino wants to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Chelsea this summer. (Source: Matt Relevo)
Walker Reach Agreement With Bayern Munich
Kyle Walker and Bayern Munich have reached a verbal agreement on personal terms on a contract until June 2025 + 1 year option.
Now Bayern must agree a fee with Man City. They hope to seal a deal for around €15m + add ons. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)
Tadic Leaves Ajax
Dušan Tadić has left Ajax with immediate effect after terminating his contract.
He is now a free agent. (Source: AFC Ajax)
DONE DEALS
OFFICIAL: Renan Lodi has joined Marseille from Atletico Madrid for around €13m on a contract until 2028. (Source: Olympique de Marseille)
OFFICIAL: Arturo Vidal has signed for Athletico Paranaense. (Source: Athletico Paraneanse)
