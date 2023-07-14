Transfer News: Done Deals, Aleksandar Mitrovic To Al-Hilal, Aubameyang Linked With Marseille Move

Aleksandar Mitrovic To Al-Hilal

Aleksandar Mitrovic has given the green light to a move to Al-Hilal.

He has accepted a 3-year contract.

The Saudi club haven’t agreed a fee with Fulham yet. (Source: Foot Mercato)

Aubameyang Linked With Marseille Move

New Marseille head coach Marcelino wants to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Chelsea this summer. (Source: Matt Relevo)

Walker Reach Agreement With Bayern Munich

Kyle Walker and Bayern Munich have reached a verbal agreement on personal terms on a contract until June 2025 + 1 year option.

Now Bayern must agree a fee with Man City. They hope to seal a deal for around €15m + add ons. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

Tadic Leaves Ajax

Dušan Tadić has left Ajax with immediate effect after terminating his contract.

He is now a free agent. (Source: AFC Ajax)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Renan Lodi has joined Marseille from Atletico Madrid for around €13m on a contract until 2028. (Source: Olympique de Marseille)

OFFICIAL: Arturo Vidal has signed for Athletico Paranaense. (Source: Athletico Paraneanse)

