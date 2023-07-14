SPORT

Transfer News: Done Deals, Aleksandar Mitrovic To Al-Hilal, Aubameyang Linked With Marseille Move

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 mins ago
0 345 1 minute read

Aleksandar Mitrovic To Al-Hilal

Aleksandar Mitrovic has given the green light to a move to Al-Hilal.

He has accepted a 3-year contract.

The Saudi club haven’t agreed a fee with Fulham yet. (Source: Foot Mercato)

Aubameyang Linked With Marseille Move

New Marseille head coach Marcelino wants to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Chelsea this summer. (Source: Matt Relevo)

Walker Reach Agreement With Bayern Munich

Kyle Walker and Bayern Munich have reached a verbal agreement on personal terms on a contract until June 2025 + 1 year option.

Now Bayern must agree a fee with Man City. They hope to seal a deal for around €15m + add ons. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

Tadic Leaves Ajax

Dušan Tadić has left Ajax with immediate effect after terminating his contract.

He is now a free agent. (Source: AFC Ajax)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Renan Lodi has joined Marseille from Atletico Madrid for around €13m on a contract until 2028. (Source: Olympique de Marseille)

OFFICIAL: Arturo Vidal has signed for Athletico Paranaense. (Source: Athletico Paraneanse)

Mr_Krabbs (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 mins ago
0 345 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Transfer: Chelsea at risk of missing out on Franca; Man Utd continue talks over Hojlund deal

6 mins ago

Transfer News: United set to loan out Pellistri, Chelsea close to agreeing £80m deal for Caicedo

33 mins ago

New Baby: Why Greenwood Should be Allowed Back on the Pitch

42 mins ago

Transfer: Rice set to complete £120m Arsenal transfer; Chelsea in advanced talks over Cherki deal

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button