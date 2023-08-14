Transfer News: Done Deals, Al-Nassr Closing In On Clement Lenglet, Man City To Return For Paqueta

Al-Nassr Closing In On Clement Lenglet

Al-Nassr are closing in on a deal to sign Barcelona centre-back Clément Lenglet. (Source: The Athletic FC)

Man City To Return For Paqueta

A bid of £70M + £10M add-ons may be enough to tempt West Ham into selling Lucas Paquetá.

Manchester City are returning with an improved offer for the Brazilian, who has already agreed personal terms with the club. (Source: Sami Mokbel81_DM)

Napoli Set To Sign Gabriel Viega

Napoli will pay €36M, excluding add ons, to sign the promising Gabri Veiga from Celta Vigo.

The negotiations are very advanced. (Source: Tanzi loic)

Paredes Will Join AS Roma

Leandro Paredes will join AS Roma from Paris Saint Germain this summer for a fee of around €4m. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Napoli left-back Mário Rui has signed a new contract at the club until June 2026. (Source: SSC Napoli)

OFFICIAL: Besiktas have signed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on a free transfer. He has signed a 3-year contract. (Source: Besiktas)

