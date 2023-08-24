Transfer News: Done Deals, Al-Ittihad Want €100M Mohamed Salah, Man City Bid For Nunes Rejected

Al-Ittihad Want €100M Mohamed Salah

Al-Ittihad want to sign Mohamed Salah and intend to send an offer of €100M to Liverpool.

The Egyptian could receive €200M over 3 years if he agreed to play in Saudi Arabia. (Source: Gazzetta_it)

Man City Bid For Nunes Rejected

Wolves have rejected Manchester City’s opening bid of £47M for Matheus Nunes. (Source: Sky Sports)

Bernardo Silva Chose City Over Huge Al-Hilal Offer

Bernardo Silva rejected a salary of £75m/year from Al-Hilal this summer in favour of staying at Manchester City. (Source: The Athletic FC)

Saudi Arabia Keen On Mancini

Roberto Mancini has been offered a salary of €25/30m-a-year to become the new head coach of Saudi Arabia until the 2026 World Cup.

The Italian is about to accept and take all his staff with him. (Source: Gazzetta_it)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Noha Lemina has left PSG and joined Sampdoria on a season-long loan. (Source: sampdoria)

OFFICIAL: Aberdeen have signed centre-back Richard Jensen from Górnik Zabrze for £200k on a three-year deal. (Source: Aberdeen)

