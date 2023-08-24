Transfer News: Done Deals, Al-Ittihad Want €100M Mohamed Salah, Man City Bid For Nunes Rejected
Al-Ittihad Want €100M Mohamed Salah
Al-Ittihad want to sign Mohamed Salah and intend to send an offer of €100M to Liverpool.
The Egyptian could receive €200M over 3 years if he agreed to play in Saudi Arabia. (Source: Gazzetta_it)
Man City Bid For Nunes Rejected
Wolves have rejected Manchester City’s opening bid of £47M for Matheus Nunes. (Source: Sky Sports)
Bernardo Silva Chose City Over Huge Al-Hilal Offer
Bernardo Silva rejected a salary of £75m/year from Al-Hilal this summer in favour of staying at Manchester City. (Source: The Athletic FC)
Saudi Arabia Keen On Mancini
Roberto Mancini has been offered a salary of €25/30m-a-year to become the new head coach of Saudi Arabia until the 2026 World Cup.
The Italian is about to accept and take all his staff with him. (Source: Gazzetta_it)
DONE DEALS
OFFICIAL: Noha Lemina has left PSG and joined Sampdoria on a season-long loan. (Source: sampdoria)
OFFICIAL: Aberdeen have signed centre-back Richard Jensen from Górnik Zabrze for £200k on a three-year deal. (Source: Aberdeen)
Mr_Krabbs (
)