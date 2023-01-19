Transfer News: Done Deals, Adama Traore targeted by Napoli, Alvarez in line for new contract

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Adama Traore targeted by Napoli

Napoli are keen to sign Adama Traore on a free transfer at the end of the season when his Wolves contract expires. The jet-heeled Spaniard has endured a rollercoaster 12 months having nearly joined Tottenham and been loaned back to boyhood club Barcelona.

While Julen Lopetegui is open to extending Traore’s contract at Molineux, the 26-year-old is now weighing up the prospect of waving goodbye to Wolves after nearly five seasons in the Black Country.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Alvarez in line for new contract

Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez is reportedly in line for a news Manchester City contract just a few months after arriving.

The Argentine has impressed at the Etihad Stadium this season following his summer signing with eight goals in 23 appearances. According to the Daily Mail, the reigning Premier League champions are expecting to open talks over an extended deal with the striker.

Swansea’s Whittaker still on Rangers radar

Swansea forward Morgan Whittaker remains of interest to Rangers, despite having a bid for the 22-year-old rejected last week.

Whittaker has not appeared for Swansea since being recalled from his loan at Plymouth earlier this month, where he scored nine goals and provided seven assists.

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin, who played for Rangers in 2018, said: “We have rejected an offer from them, that’s it.

FULHAM WILLING TO SELL MBABU, SOARES TALKS CONTINUE

Fulham are willing to listen to offers for right-back Kevin Mbabu as the club push to sign Cedric Soares from Arsenal.

Talks between the club and Soares’ representatives continue over personal terms.

Mbabu is only six months into a three-year contract at Craven Cottage, after joining from German side Wolfsburg for £6 million in the summer.

Napoli ready to part with ‘Chucky’ in order to sign Traore

Napoli attacker Hirving Lozano will be moved on if the Serie A leaders receive the right offer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The 27-year-old Mexico international’s contract will expire at the Stadio Maradona in 18 months, but it is reported that the Partenopei have already identified a potential successor in Wolves winger and pending free agent Adama Traore.

Done Deals

Ryan Finnigan seals Crewe Alexandra loan

Southampton Football Club can confirm that young midfielder, Ryan Finnigan, has joined Crewe Alexandra on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 19-year-old has sealed his first senior loan move, linking up with the SkyBet League Two outfit until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Miami FC strikes loan deal for goalkeeper Adrian Zendejas

Miami FC announced on Tuesday the club had acquired goalkeeper Adrian Zendejas on loan from Major League Soccer’s Charlotte FC for the 2023 USL Championship season. The transaction is pending league and federation approval.

Zendajas arrives in Miami with extensive prior experience in the Championship. The 27-year-old has made 57 appearances across the regular season and playoffs in the league, recording 23 shutouts and 145 saves in 5,203 minutes of action.

2kiessSports (

)