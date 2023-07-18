Transfer News: Done Deals, £70million Caicedo bid rejected by Brighton, West Ham eyeing Gallagher

£70million Caicedo bid rejected by Brighton

The Blues have made landing the Ecuador international their top priority.

But the Seagulls have turned down Chelsea’s approach, as they value the 21-year-old at £100m.

Chelsea already had a £60m offer knocked back by the south coast outfit for Caicedo last month.

It is believed that Caicedo is keen to link up with Mauricio Pochettino’s side, talkSPORT understands.

West Ham eyeing Gallagher

West Ham are interested in signing Conor Gallagher from Chelsea, according to the Express.

The Hammers are in the market for midfielders following the £105million sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal. They have looked at Ajax’s Edson Alvarez, Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse and Fulham’s Joao Palhinha.

Gallagher is another potential signing, but he has flown out with Mauricio Pochettino’s squad for their pre-season tour of the United States.

Hugo Lloris enticed by PSG offer

Tottenham Hotspur keeper, Hugo Lloris is reportedly enticed by his links with French champions, Paris Saint-Germain. The French keeper has been reported to be on his way out of North London and could very well leave this summer if an offer arrives.

Van de Ven, Tapsoba delays prompt move for Denmark centre-back in shrewd swap proposal

Tottenham are reportedly ready to switch centre-back targets this summer as they seemingly continue to hit road blocks in their chase for top targets Micky Van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba.

Ange Postecoglou is actively looking to rebuild a Spurs defence that struggled badly throughout the second half of last season in particular, although he has yet to make a significant upgrade at centre-back.

Cristian Romero remains the only world-class central defender on the club’s books, but even the Argentine struggled with his form after Argentina’s winter World Cup win.

Former Chelsea star Willian has performed another u-turn to stay at Fulham.

talkSPORT understands that the Brazilian has now agreed to sign a new contract at Craven Cottage.

This comes after reports that the 34-year-old had decided against staying at the club, choosing to join Nottingham Forest instead.

However, it turns out that he has rejected that offer from Forest and will remain part of Marco Silva’s side.

Done Deals

Bayern Munich sign Napoli defender Min-jae Kim

Bayern Munich have completed the signing of South Korea defender Min-jae Kim from Serie A champions Napoli.

Kim, who joined Napoli from Turkey’s Fenerbahce last summer, has signed a five-year deal until 30 June 2028 at the Allianz Arena.

Twariq Yusuf Signs

The club is pleased to confirm the signing of attacking midfielder Twariq Yusuf ahead of the 2023/24 season.

