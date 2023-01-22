Transfer News: Done Deal, Ziyech Has Offered Himself To Barcelona, Wolves Has Signed Dawson

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ziyech Has Offered Himself To Barcelona

Hakim Ziyech has offered himself to Barcelona because he was worried that Chelsea’s January spending spree would cut into his playing time at Stamford Bridge.

To succeed Memphis Depay at Camp Nou, Ziyech has volunteered to move this winter.

Barcelona is rumoured to be interested in Hakim Ziyech, but it’s not clear if they’ll make an offer to buy him before the transfer window closes.

Joao Félix and Mudryk were all signed by Chelsea in January.

The new acquisitions are probably terrible news for Ziyech, who has only begun three Premier League games this season.

Wolves Has Signed Dawson

West Ham United has transferred Craig Dawson to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 32-year-old played in east London for the previous three seasons, but David Moyes gave him even less attention this year.

Even though a departure from West Ham at the time did not happen, Dawson has now finalized a transfer to Wolves on a two two-and-a-half-year track.

