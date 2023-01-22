SPORT

Transfer News: Done Deal, Ziyech Has Offered Himself To Barcelona, Wolves Has Signed Dawson

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 hours ago
0 339 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ziyech Has Offered Himself To Barcelona

Hakim Ziyech has offered himself to Barcelona because he was worried that Chelsea’s January spending spree would cut into his playing time at Stamford Bridge.

To succeed Memphis Depay at Camp Nou, Ziyech has volunteered to move this winter.

Barcelona is rumoured to be interested in Hakim Ziyech, but it’s not clear if they’ll make an offer to buy him before the transfer window closes.

Joao Félix and Mudryk were all signed by Chelsea in January.

The new acquisitions are probably terrible news for Ziyech, who has only begun three Premier League games this season.

Wolves Has Signed Dawson

West Ham United has transferred Craig Dawson to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 32-year-old played in east London for the previous three seasons, but David Moyes gave him even less attention this year.

Even though a departure from West Ham at the time did not happen, Dawson has now finalized a transfer to Wolves on a two two-and-a-half-year track.

Isthisreal1 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 hours ago
0 339 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Chelsea Transfer News: Chelsea Back In For Argentine Midfielder, Potter Keen On Caicedo And More

32 mins ago

Video: Stopping Arsenal From Winning EPL Title Will Be Difficult

34 mins ago

EPL: Manchester United’s upcoming games may see them drop crucial points

42 mins ago

EPL: One hell of a footballer, Gary Lineker, praises Arsenal player Saka after Man United defeats

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button