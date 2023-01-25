Transfer News: Done Deal, Tottenham Has Signed Everton’s Target, Man United Interested In Henrique

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tottenham Has Signed Everton’s Target

Arnaut Danjuma has been officially signed by Tottenham on a season-long loan.

Danjuma had agreed to join Everton, a club in financial trouble, but Spurs snatched up the forward from Villarreal, who will improve Antonio Conte’s attacking options. The agreement gives Spurs the option to purchase the 25-year-old in the summer.

The international player from the Netherlands, who wasn’t chosen for the World Cup in Qatar, will take Lucas Moura’s place in Conte’s team.

Man United Is Interested In Henrique

Manchester United is considering a £44 million move for Real Betis star Luiz Henrique.

The 22-year-progress old’s is reportedly being closely watched by both the Red Devils and Aston Villa, who are also rumoured to be interested.

Henrique’s contract with Betis has a release clause of approximately £88 million, but it appears that a sum of around £44 million would be sufficient to persuade the Spaniards to give up their position.

