This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Brough Joins Hornets

Watford FC Women has announced the arrival of promising young forward Faye Brough following a successful trial period with the Hornets. The Japanese attacker has put pen to paper on permanent terms with the Golden Girls having trained with Damon Lathrope’s squad for several weeks, impressing with her quick feet and eye for goal.

Real Madrid Is Still Interested In Bellingham

Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund remains a target for Real Madrid, but they would need the midfielder to specifically desire a transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu due to concerns that they will not be able to compete financially with Liverpool or Manchester City.

Atletico Madrid keen on Kante

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante, if recent reports are to be believed. Kante has endured an injury-ridden campaign at Stamford Bridge, failing to play since he suffered a hamstring issue against Tottenham Hotspur back in August of last year. During his time on the treatment table, the French international has been heavily linked with a move away from west London, with his contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign. Now, Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that Spanish side Atletico are keen on the prospect of signing the former Leicester City star this summer if he doesn’t agree a new deal with the Blues.

SOURCE: Mundo Deportivo

RSport (

)