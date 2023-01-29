SPORT

Transfer News: Done deal; PSV eyeing move for Hazard; Brighton ready to sell Moises Caicedo

Done deal: Rochdale sign Rhys Bennett

Rochdale have re-signed defender Rhys Bennett almost seven years after he left the League Two strugglers. The 31-year-old returns to the Dale on a deal until the end of the season. Bennett, who made 129 appearances for Rochdale in his first spell, joins as a free agent after leaving Morecambe last summer.

PSV eye move for Thorgan Hazard

PSV Eindhoven are considering signing Borussia Dortmund winger Thorgan Hazard, writes Dutch outlet Eindhovens Dagblad. The Belgium international has one goal in 21 appearances this season for Dortmund, although could provide the necessary reinforcements following the winter departures of Cody Gakpo and Noni Madueke to Liverpool and Chelsea, respectively.

SOURCE: Eindhovens Dagblad

Brighton ready to sell Caicedo

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi claims his team are “ready” to be without Moises Caicedo. Arsenal are hoping to sign the midfielder before Tuesday’s transfer deadline and have been given a potential green light for a deal. “I would like him to finish the season with us, but we are ready to go forward without him,” De Zerbi told reporters after watching his team dump Liverpool out of the FA Cup in round four earlier today.

