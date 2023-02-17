Transfer News: Done deal; PSG put Neymar up for Sale; Manchester United monitoring Mason Mount

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Stevenage sign Savin

Stevenage have signed goalkeeper Toby Savin on a seven-day emergency loan deal from League One side Accrington Stanley. The 21-year-old joins after Jokull Andresson picked up an arm injury in Tuesday’s draw with Newport County. Savin came through Stanley’s academy before making his first-team debut for the club in 2019-20. He has since gone on to make 98 Stanley appearances in all competitions, with 21 of those coming this season.

PSG put Neymar up for Sale

Neymar has been made available for a number of Premier League clubs, as reported by 90min. The Brazilian has a contract until 2025 but the Ligue 1 outfit is open to listening to offers for him at the end of the season. It has been reported that intermediaries have had a word with Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle informing them of his potential availability

SOURCE: 90min

Man United monitoring Mount

Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City are all reportedly monitoring Mason Mount’s situation as contract talks stall at Chelsea. The England international playmaker will see his current deal at Stamford Bridge expire in the summer of 2024. Little progress has been made in extension discussions, meaning that the 24-year-old could be offloaded in the next transfer window while his market value remains high.

