Transfer news: Done deal, PSG put Neymar up for Sale, Chelsea planning to swap Mount for Felix

Done deal: Leeds United has extend Luke Ayling’s contract

Leeds United are delighted to announce the club has exercised an option to extend Luke Ayling’s contract beyond this season.

The full-back’s original deal was due to expire at the end of the current season, but the club has triggered a clause in his contract, automatically keeping him at Elland Road until the summer of 2024.

The 31-year-old is vice-captain of the Whites and has proved to be a fan favourite since joining from Bristol City in the summer of 2016.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

PSG put Neymar up for Sale

Neymar has been made available for a number of Premier League clubs, as reported by 90min. The Brazilian has a contract until 2025 but the Ligue 1 outfit is open to listening to offers for him at the end of the season. It has been reported that intermediaries have had a word with Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle informing them of his potential availability

SOURCE: Football London

Chelsea planning to swap Mount for Felix

Chelsea are keen to keep hold of Joao Felix and plan to offer Atletico Madrid midfielder Mason Mount in exchange, according to MARCA. The Blues want to make Felix’s loan deal permanent and have already spoken with the club. The conversation including offering Mount to the Rojiblancos as part of a deal to land Felix permanently.

SOURCE Football London

