Transfer News: DONE DEAL, Portugal’s Player Silva Set To Join Barca, Blues Get Mane Transfer Update

Bernardo Silva set to move to Barcelona

Portugal Midfielder Bernardo Silva is likely to reject a new Manchester City contract and an offer from Paris Saint-Germain to join Barcelona this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Silva, who spent the last six seasons at Manchester City is set to love away from the club and follow his former teammate Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona. It remains to be seen if Barcelona’s fragile financial state allows them to sign the Portuguese but reportedly Pep Guardiola will not stand in his way if the player wishes to leave.

Chelsea get Mane transfer update

Sadio Mane has been linked with a transfer to Chelsea in recent windows amid the possibility he departs Bayern Munich this summer.

Thomas Tuchel has now provided the freshest update on Mane’s future hinting that nothing has been decided yet. In a press conference, he said: “We’ve a constellation that makes it very difficult for Sadio. The player knows that too.

“Mané has a contract and wants to stay. And we respect that. But it’s only the first day of training and a lot of things can happen in football.”

Liverpool chasing United ‘target’

Liverpool could make a move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat with Fabinho looking likely to leave the club.

The Brazilian looks set to move to Saudi Arabia with captain Jordan Henderson also attracting interest.

Liverpool have already signed Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister but would need further reinforcements.

The Athletic claim that Amrabat, who has been linked with United, is on their shortlist to succeed Fabinho.

Interest from Saudi Arabia in Telles

Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr want to sign Alex Telles, according to the Daily Mail.

It’s claimed that the club are keen to reunite Telles – who spent last season on loan at Sevilla – with former United striker Cristiano Ronaldo, although they’re currently under a transfer ban. Telles is one player United are looking to offload this summer.

Done Deals: Philipp Köhn joins AS Monaco

AS Monaco are delighted to announce the signing of 25-year-old Swiss goalkeeper Philipp Köhn on a 5-year deal from RB Salzburg.

Done Deal: SAM CAMPBELL JOINS ANNAN ATHLETIC ON LOAN

Defender Sam Campbell has joined Annan Athletic on six-month loan.

Signing a fresh deal at Motherwell this summer, Campbell heads out to League One to get valuable minutes having missed a large portion of last season through injury.

Done Deals: BVB sign Julian Hettwer for the U23s

Julian Hettwer is joining the Borussia Dortmund U23s from league rivals MSV Duisburg. The 20-year-old is penning a long-term contract with the Black & Yellows.

Following spells in the VfL Bochum and Schalke 04 youth set-ups, Hettwer moved to the MSV Duisburg U17s in the summer of 2018. He made his third-tier debut for the Zebras’ senior team in November 2020.

