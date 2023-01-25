Transfer news: Done deal, Osimhen To Cost Man Utd €100m, Arsenal leading Fresneda race

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Aston Villa sign Jhon Duran

Aston Villa have signed teenage Colombia striker Jhon Duran from Chicago Fire in an £18m deal. Duran has scored eight goals and set up six more in 28 appearances for Chicago. Villa will pay £14.75m for Duran, who has three caps for Colombia, and a potential £3.3m in add-ons. He becomes Unai Emery’s second signing at the club and follows the arrival of full-back Alex Moreno for £13.2m from Real Betis earlier this month.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Osimhen To Cost Man Utd €100m

Manchester United’s interest in Victor Osimhen has cooled because of Napoli’s €100 million price tag on the striker. The Red Devils are actively searching for a striker.

Source: Football London

Arsenal are “leading the race” to sign Iván Fresneda from Real Valladolid.

That’s according to Di Marzio, who claim that the Gunners have moved to the top of the queue to sign the right-back, with Tottenham also still linked with the player.

Source: Daily Mail

Leicester eyeing Leeds winger Harrison

Leicester City have identified Leeds United’s Jack Harrison as a transfer target in a bid to keep the club away from the Premier League relegation zone, according to The Telegraph.

They state that manager Brendan Rodgers is keen to add a winger and a centre-back to his squad before the transfer window slams shut.

The Foxes are ready to test Leeds’ resolve over Harrison after they splashed a club-record £36m on Georginio Rutter.

Source: Goal

