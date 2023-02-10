SPORT

Transfer News: Done Deal, Osimhen Is Chelsea’s Top Striker Target, Mainoo Has Signed A New Contract

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 321 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Osimhen Is Chelsea’s Top Striker Target

﻿

Victor Osimhen of Napoli is the top striker target for Chelsea in the 2023 summer transfer window.

After the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit a new low with his exclusion from the Champions League squad, the Blues’ new ownership paid heavily to boost the team but is still looking for more firepower.

Chelsea is prepared to sign a new striker in 2023 as Kai Havertz has struggled to fill the void in the attack. The Blues are eager to beat out other teams for Osimhen.

Osimhen has two years left on his contract, therefore Napoli is willing to demand his full price. The Partenopei are seeking close to €150 million for the Nigerian international, a price that hasn’t deterred Chelsea.

Mainoo Has Signed A New Contract

Kobbie Mainoo, a midfielder for Manchester United, has extended his contract with Manchester United.

One of eight academy graduates to play for the first squad this season, Mainoo is another product of the club’s exceptional academy system.

Isthisreal1 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

‘I will not go, I’m staying here’ – Silva tells Reece James after extending his contract

2 mins ago

Ballon D’Or 2023: Ranking the top 5 favorites

11 mins ago

The Possible Reason Why Bellingham Wants To Snub Chelsea And Real Madrid For Liverpool Next Summer

19 mins ago

Current Laliga Table & Match Review Ahead Of Today’s Matches

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button