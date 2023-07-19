Transfer News: Done Deal, Onana In Manchester, Cuadrado Signs For Inter Milan, Latest On Lukaku

André Onana’s Move to Manchester United:

Manchester United fans can rejoice as goalkeeper André Onana is set to join the Red Devils. The Cameroonian shot-stopper has arrived in Manchester and will soon head to Carrington for his medical tests. This development signals an exciting addition to Manchester United’s squad, enhancing their goalkeeping options and providing competition for the number one spot.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Juan Cuadrado’s Arrival at Inter:

Inter has secured the services of Juan Cuadrado on a free transfer. The Colombian winger has signed a one-year deal, with a reported net salary of €2.5 million until June 2024. Cuadrado’s versatility and experience will undoubtedly bolster Inter’s attacking prowess, adding depth and quality to their squad.

Barcelona Secures Young Talent:

Barcelona has reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing young talent by extending the contracts of Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde. Both players have put pen to paper on long-term deals, showcasing the club’s confidence in their potential. Lamine Yamal’s contract will run until June 2026, while Alejandro Balde has committed until June 2028. This move highlights Barcelona’s focus on building for the future and investing in promising prospects.

Pierre Aubameyang’s Move to Olympique Marseille:

Pierre Aubameyang’s transfer saga has taken an intriguing turn, with the Gabonese striker set to join Olympique Marseille. The deal, agreed upon with Chelsea, allows Aubameyang to sign a three-year contract with Marseille, valid until June 2026. Chelsea’s decision to let him leave for free indicates a mutual understanding and paves the way for Aubameyang’s new adventure. Medical tests are scheduled, and once completed, the deal will be official, making Aubameyang an exciting addition to Marseille’s squad.

Lukaku’s Future Hangs in the Balance:

Romelu Lukaku’s future remains uncertain as Saudi clubs persistently pursue him. While the Belgian striker’s priority is to continue playing in Europe, Saudi sides are preparing a new proposal. However, everything hinges on the outcome of a potential deal with Juventus, which remains Lukaku’s primary choice. The situation is poised delicately, with Lukaku’s next move yet to be determined.

