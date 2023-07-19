Transfer News: Done Deal, Onana Completes Man Utd Medical, Gvardiol Signs For Man City

André Onana to Manchester United:

According to Fabrizio Romano, André Onana has successfully completed his medical tests and is set to join Manchester United. The Cameroonian goalkeeper’s signing is expected to be official once the contract is signed. Onana’s arrival at Old Trafford will add depth and quality to United’s goalkeeping options.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Joško Gvardiol to Manchester City:

Manchester City has secured the signing of Joško Gvardiol from RB Leipzig. Gvardiol, a talented Croatian center-back, completed the first part of his medical tests with Man City at a secret location. The two clubs have reached an agreement on the transfer fee, making Gvardiol City’s second signing of the summer after Mateo Kovacić.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Jordan Henderson to Al Ettifaq:

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is set to join Al Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia. The clubs have reached an agreement on a three-year deal, allowing Henderson to reunite with his former teammate Steven Gerrard. The midfielder’s move to Saudi Arabia marks a new chapter in his career.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Riyad Mahrez to Al Ahli:

Al Ahli is closing in on an agreement with Manchester City for Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez. The two clubs have verbally agreed on a €35 million package. The transfer could be finalized within the next 24 hours, as personal terms were agreed upon last week for a three-year deal.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Xavi Simons to RB Leipzig on Loan:

Young Dutch talent Xavi Simons has joined RB Leipzig on loan from Paris Saint-Germain until 2024. This move does not include a buy option, and Simons is expected to return to PSG next year. The loan spell at RB Leipzig provides Simons with valuable playing time and development opportunities.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

