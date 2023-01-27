SPORT

Transfer News: Done Deal, Nottingham Forest Is Interested In Navas, Sunderland Has Signed Gelhardt

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 53 mins ago
0 331 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nottingham Forest Is Interested In Navas

﻿

Keylor Navas is a target for Nottingham Forest.

The 36-year-old three-time champion of the Champions League has reportedly been demoted at Paris Saint-Germain, and it is said that Forest has made a bold bid for him.

The equilibrium at Forest could be disrupted since Dean Henderson, their current No. 1, left Manchester United to play first-team football. Henderson, 25, is currently being treated for a wound.

We must comprehend and pay attention to Keylor Navas’s ideas on his future. On our end, no decision has yet been made.

Sunderland Has Signed Gelhardt

Joe Gelhardt has been acquired by Sunderland on loan from Leeds.

At the Stadium of Light, the 20-year-old striker will complete the current campaign.

Knowing how large the club is, I am looking forward to meeting the lads and trying to help. After speaking with the head coach, I thought the playing style was ideal for me.

This season, I have watched Sunderland on TV and witnessed some good, aggressive football. I can’t wait to participate.

Isthisreal1 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 53 mins ago
0 331 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Chelsea youngster Bashir Humphrey departs stamford bridge for Germany second division side Paderborn

4 mins ago

Premier League: Chelsea’s possible lineup with the potential signing of Caseido and Malo Gusto

19 mins ago

AGREEMENT: Sean Dyche Expected To Be Appointed Manager After Winning Race To Succeed Frank Lampard

28 mins ago

OFFICIAL: Chelsea Defender Joins German Side (Photos)

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button