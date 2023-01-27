Transfer News: Done Deal, Nottingham Forest Is Interested In Navas, Sunderland Has Signed Gelhardt

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nottingham Forest Is Interested In Navas

Keylor Navas is a target for Nottingham Forest.

The 36-year-old three-time champion of the Champions League has reportedly been demoted at Paris Saint-Germain, and it is said that Forest has made a bold bid for him.

The equilibrium at Forest could be disrupted since Dean Henderson, their current No. 1, left Manchester United to play first-team football. Henderson, 25, is currently being treated for a wound.

We must comprehend and pay attention to Keylor Navas’s ideas on his future. On our end, no decision has yet been made.

Sunderland Has Signed Gelhardt

Joe Gelhardt has been acquired by Sunderland on loan from Leeds.

At the Stadium of Light, the 20-year-old striker will complete the current campaign.

Knowing how large the club is, I am looking forward to meeting the lads and trying to help. After speaking with the head coach, I thought the playing style was ideal for me.

This season, I have watched Sunderland on TV and witnessed some good, aggressive football. I can’t wait to participate.

