This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Juranovic joins Union Berlin

Union Berlin have completed the signing of right-back Josip Juranovic from Celtic in a deal worth up to £10m. The initial fee is understood to be £7.5m plus add-ons, with the Croatian finalising his switch to the Bundesliga side on Sunday.

Newcastle keen on Anthony Gordan

Newcastle United have shown interest in signing Everton forward Anthony Gordan according to Football Insider. The Magpies eye Gordon as a direct replacement for Chris Wood. In the summer they had placed a £35m bid for the striker but Everton had rejected the offer at that time.

SOURCE: Football Insider

Man Utd eyeing move for Ajax defender

Manchester United are keen on signing Ajax defender Jurrien Timber in January according to journalist Dean Jones GiveMeSport. The journalist claimed, “It’s definitely got to be a possibility. You look at the Lindelöf and Maguire situations. It’s pretty likely one of those two leaves, at least.”

SOURCE: GiveMeSport

ASport (

)