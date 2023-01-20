Transfer News: Done Deal, Newcastle Is Interested In Real Madrid Star, Outtara To Bournemouth

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Newcastle Is Interested In Real Madrid Star

﻿

Newcastle is interested in signing Luka Modric as their newest star player.

The Croatian midfielder, 37, has two offers to leave Real Madrid after his contract expires after the current season.

After 11 years at the Santiago Bernabeu, Newcastle is hoping to entice him away, along with Inter Milan.

Ouattara To Bournemouth

Dango Ouattara, a winger from French club Lorient, has been signed by Bournemouth for £20 million and a five-and-a-half-year contract. The Burkina Faso international joins the team as Bill Foley, the new Cherries owner, welcomes his first new player.

The 20-year-old has six goals in 18 Ligue 1 games this season coming into the Vitality Stadium.

We are thrilled to capture the services of Dango, a promising and in-demand player with a lot of promise.

He meets the description of the young, ambitious, eager, and hard-working player this club is hoping to sign.

Isthisreal1 (

)