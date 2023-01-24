Transfer News: Done deal; Naalsund joins Man United Women; Bakayoko set to join Adana Demirspor

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Port Vale signs Aaron Donnelly

Port Vale have signed defender Aaron Donnelly on loan from Premier League club Nottingham Forest for the rest of the season. The 19-year-old made his Forest debut in a 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Grimsby Town in August. Donnelly moved to the City Ground from Dungannon Swifts in 2019 and has played for Northern Ireland at under-21 level.

Naalsund joins Man Utd

Manchester United Women are delighted to announce the signing of 27-year-old Norwegian international midfielder Lisa Naalsund on a contract running until the end of the 2025/26 season. Lisa joins United from SK Brann, where she spent four seasons with the Toppserien side, winning two league titles in the process.

Bakayoko set to join Adana Demirspor

Tiemoue Bakayoko looks set to join Adana Demirspor in the Turkish Super Lig on a permanent deal, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira. He reports that Bakayoko’s loan with Milan will be terminated and Adana Demirspor will sign the midfielder from Chelsea for free on a contract until 2026. Chelsea will earn a percentage of any future sale.

