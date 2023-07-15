Transfer News: DONE DEAL, Mikel Hails Arsenal New Signing Rice, Arsenal’s Aurelien Approach Rejected

Mikel Arteta hails new signing Rice

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hailed “tremendous” Declan Rice as the Gunners finally sealed his £105million transfer.

The England midfielder, 24, has inked a long-term deal at the Emirates following his British record transfer from West Ham, having been earmarked as the club’s No.1 summer target back in January.

Arsenal’s Tchouameni approach rejected

Whilst Declan Rice is set to be announced as an Arsenal player ver soon after West Ham confirmed his departure, it appears that they are still looking to strengthen their midfield further.

According to Defensa Central, the Gunners have seen an approach for Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni turned down.

Newcastle ready to bid €90m for Kvaratskhelia

According to reports in Il Mattino ( Calciomercato), Newcastle United have €90 million offer ready to sign Napoli’s electric winger, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, from Napoli this summer.

Fabinho close to move

Fabinho is close to joining Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad.

The Brazil international, 29, was left out of Liverpool’s squad for a training camp in Germany. It’s believed Al-Ittihad are willing to pay £40m for Fabinho.

Wolves ready to make a bid in excess of £20m for Alex Scott

Wolves manager, Julen Lopetegui, is keen on signing Bristol City’s 19-year-old midfielder, Alex Scott, according to reports in Telegraph. The player is also being chased by Bournemouth and West Ham.

Done Deal: Messi joins Beckham’s Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has completed his move to David Beckham’s MLS franchise Inter Miami on a free transfer.

The MLS club officially announced the signing on Saturday evening ahead of a presentation to be held on Sunday.

Former Barcelona forward Messi was available after allowing his contract to run down with French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Done Deals: Liverpool £4m signing officially completes exit after pre-season return

Calvin Ramsay will officially complete his loan departure from Liverpool today.

The Reds defender agreed to join Preston North End for the 2023-24 season earlier this summer. Jurgen Klopp’s side are keen for Ramsay to get regular senior minutes under his belt after a frustrating maiden campaign at Anfield.

Done Deal: KLAIDI LOLOS JOINS THE RED DEVILS

Crawley Town Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of striker Klaidi Lolos on a two-year contract.

Lolos, who was born in Athens, began his youth career with Greek giants Olympiakos before moving to England to join Crystal Palace’s academy. The striker made his first EFL in 2017 when he left the Eagles for Devon to join Plymouth Argyle.

