Transfer news: Done deal, Man Utd keen on Jurrien Timber, Gordon wants Newcastle move

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Arsenal completes Kiwior signing

Jakub Kiwior joins Arsenal on permanent deal from Spezia until 2028!

Deal signed after agreement on €25m package with Italian club for Poland international defender.

Mikel Arteta: “It’s great that Kiwior is joining us. He’s young versatile defender who has shown huge potential and qualities, he will give us strength and quality to our defensive unit”.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Man Utd keen on Jurrien Timber

Manchester United are keen on signing Ajax defender Jurrien Timber in January according to journalist Dean Jones GiveMeSport.

The journalist claimed, “It’s definitely got to be a possibility. You look at the Lindelöf and Maguire situations. It’s pretty likely one of those two leaves, at least.”

Source: Football London

Gordon wants Newcastle move

According to reports, Chelsea target, Anthony Gordon prefers a move to Newcastle United. The winger has been linked with a move to St James’ Park and we are told he is keen to play under Eddie Howe.

Source: Daily Mail

Sportyvibes (

)