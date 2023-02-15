Transfer News: Done deal; Man United open talks for Perr Schuurs; Tottenham keen on Tomori

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Leeds commit to interim manager Skubala

Leeds United have confirmed that they will continue with interim boss Michael Skubala for the club’s upcoming fixtures, following the sacking of Jesse Marsch eight days ago. Assistant coaches Paco Gallardo and Chris Aramas will also remain in charge, as well as the existing backroom team. The move comes after the Whites struggled to land a host of potential replacements, including Carlos Corberan and Andoni Iraola.

Man United open talks for Perr Schuurs

Liverpool and Manchester United have opened preliminary talks to sign Torino defender Perr Schuurs. Schuurs only joined Torino last summer after signing from Dutch club Ajax. The 23-year-old has quickly become a regular for the Italian club, playing 19 games in all competitions so far this season. Despite only joining at the beginning of the season, Schuurs could be on his way out as some of the biggest clubs in England are now showing an interest in the defender. According to Tuttosport, Football Italia, Manchester United and Liverpool have already made contact with Torino regarding the availability of Schuurs.

SOURCE: Football Italia

Tottenham interested in Tomori

Tottenham Hotspur can submit a bid for AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori in the summer, according to a report from CalcioMercatoWeb. They are eying a move for the 25-year-old defender and might include Emerson Royal to bring down the transfer fee. However, he has a contract with the Serie A giants till 2027 which can prove to be a major hurdle.

SOURCE: CalcioMercatoWeb

RSport (

)