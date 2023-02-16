Transfer News: Done deal; Man United join race for Ivan Fresneda; Sevilla keen on Lindelof

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Hartlepool sign Leon Clarke

Hartlepool United have signed veteran striker Leon Clarke on a deal until the end of the season. The 38-year-old comes into a Pools side second-bottom of League Two after Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat by Crewe. Clarke has scored 153 goals in 518 games for 18 clubs, including hometown team Wolves, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry.

Manchester United join race for Ivan Fresneda

Football Insider reports that, after the player’s Arsenal deal collapsed during the winter window, the Red Devils are hoping to buy the right-back and an offer of €24m could be accepted. The Real Valladolid right-back was linked with a move to the Gunners, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus, while Newcastle were interested and even touched base with the player’s reps, as FootballTransfers reported last month. Reports now state that Man Utd have sent scouts to track the Spaniard. It is thought that Fresneda could be the replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka for next season.

SOURCE: Football Insider

Sevilla keen on Lindelof

According to a report by Fichajes, Spanish outfit Sevilla are ‘interested’ in signing United centre-back Victor Lindelof. The Sweden international has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford this season and could be one of several players the club looks to try and offload this coming summer.

SOURCE: Fichajes

