Transfer News: Done Deal, Man United Is Interested In Dortmund Star, Arsenal Has Signed Trossard

Man United Is Interested In Dortmund Star

﻿

Ten Hag is intensifying his chase of Marco Reus since attacking players are expected to be one of his summer priorities. The storied winger’s deal with Borussia Dortmund will expire in the summer.

If he does leave Signal Iduna Park, United is regarded as one of the front-runners.

Following the Manchester derby, Ten Hag met in secret with Reus’ representatives.

Arsenal Has Signed Trossard

Leandro Trossard has officially joined Arsenal ahead of Sunday’s critical Premier League matchup with Manchester United.

The Belgian winger was acquired by the Gunners for £27 million from Brighton.

At Genk, Trossard worked with Arsenal’s assistant Albert Stuivenberg, and manager Mikel Arteta claimed he had spoken with the Dutchman to obtain a positive recommendation.

We talked about everyone that is connected that we want to recruit because the character is something vital, but as well as to understand how they are going to be around the club, as well as personal talks.

