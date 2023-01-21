SPORT

Transfer News: Done Deal, Man United Is Interested In Dortmund Star, Arsenal Has Signed Trossard

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 334 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Man United Is Interested In Dortmund Star

﻿

Ten Hag is intensifying his chase of Marco Reus since attacking players are expected to be one of his summer priorities. The storied winger’s deal with Borussia Dortmund will expire in the summer.

If he does leave Signal Iduna Park, United is regarded as one of the front-runners.

Following the Manchester derby, Ten Hag met in secret with Reus’ representatives.

Arsenal Has Signed Trossard

Leandro Trossard has officially joined Arsenal ahead of Sunday’s critical Premier League matchup with Manchester United.

The Belgian winger was acquired by the Gunners for £27 million from Brighton.

At Genk, Trossard worked with Arsenal’s assistant Albert Stuivenberg, and manager Mikel Arteta claimed he had spoken with the Dutchman to obtain a positive recommendation.

We talked about everyone that is connected that we want to recruit because the character is something vital, but as well as to understand how they are going to be around the club, as well as personal talks.

Isthisreal1 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 334 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Has Suffered Four Blows Ahead Of Crunch Arsenal Clash

5 mins ago

Manchester United’s Record In Their Last 10 Games Across All Competitions This Season

14 mins ago

LIV 0-0 CHE: Chelsea FC have not conceded a goal since Benoit Badiashile made his debut for the club

21 mins ago

What Fans Are Saying After Potter Said Felix & Mudryk Understand The Game As They’re Top Players

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button