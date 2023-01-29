Transfer news: Done deal, Man United hold Marco Reus talk, Navas wants EPL to move

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Ruby Mace joins Leicester

Manchester City midfielder Ruby Mace has joined Leicester City on loan for the rest of the season. The 19-year-old becomes the Foxes’ fifth new arrival of the January transfer window. Mace, an England Under-19 international, made her senior debut for Arsenal aged 17 before moving to Manchester. Leicester are bottom of the Women’s Super League with just three points so far this season.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

Man United hold Marco Reus talk

Manchester United has reportedly held talks with German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund for Marco Reus transfer. The reports made it known that Reus’s contract is set to expire in the summer and United is exploring the possibility of bringing the winger on a free transfer next season.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

Navas wants EPL to move

Keylor Navas, the former Real Madrid goalkeeper, has agreed to join Northigham Forest of the English Premier League on loan until the end of the season. Paris Saint-Germain has granted him leave of absence, as they will pay most of his salary during his stay at the club.

SOURCE: Evening standard

