Transfer news: Done deal, Man United cool interest in Victor Osimhen, Villa want Deulofeu

Done deal: Blackpool signs Charlie Goode

Championship side Blackpool have signed Brentford defender Charlie Goode on loan for the rest of the season. The 27-year-old has been with the Bees since August 2020 and played 20 games, with two appearances while on loan to second-tier side Sheffield United. Goode, who was in Fulham’s academy, has also spent time in the English Football League with Northampton Town and Scunthorpe United.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Man United cool interest in Victor Osimhen

Manchester United have apparently cooled their interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen due to the Partenopei’s mammoth asking price. According to journalist Florian Plettenberg – the Manchester Evening – Man United are now exploring cheaper alternatives to Osimhen after being informed of Napoli’s demands. Plettenburg adds that Erik ten Hag’s side have not given up on their pursuit entirely, but the Nigerian is no longer the number one target on their summer transfer shortlist.

SOURCE: Manchester Evening

Villa want Deulofeu

Aston Villa have enquired about bringing Udinese winger Gerard Deulofeu to the club, reports Birmingham Live. The 28-year-old, who has Premier League experience with Watford and Everton, worked with boss Unai Emery on loan at Sevilla in 2014/15.

Source: Football London

