Transfer News: Done deal; Lyon keen on Spence; Arsenal considering £75m move for Caicedo

Done deal: Southampton sign James Bree

Southampton have signed defender James Bree from Luton Town on a three-and-a-half-year deal. The 25-year-old left Aston Villa for Luton in 2019, where he played under current Saints boss Nathan Jones. He is Southampton’s third signing of the January window, after the arrivals of Mislav Orsic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Lyon tracking Spence

Talking of Lyon and right-backs, Djed Spence is a loan target for the Ligue 1 side. L’Equipe report that Lyon are interested in taking the defender for the rest of the season after Tottenham made the player available.

SOURCE: L’Equipe

Arsenal considering £75m move for Caicedo

Arsenal are considering a £75m move for Moises Caicedo and could once again go head-to-head with Chelsea in the transfer market as the race intensifies for the Brighton midfielder.

SOURCE: Sky Sports

Everton to drop Gordon price

Everton are expected to drop their asking price for Anthony Gordon as the winger continues to skip training. The 21-year-old has not turned up to the club’s training ground for the last three days, as he looks to force through a move. The Telegraph report that the Toffees will now reluctantly accept a figure in the region of £40m including add-ons, a valuation that Newcastle could meet and Chelsea could be tempted by.

SOURCE: The Telegraph

