Transfer News: Done Deal, Lukaku Secures Loan Move To AS Roma, Chalobah On Bayerns Radar

Romelu Lukaku Secures Loan Move To AS Roma

AS Roma has pulled off a stunning transfer coup by securing Romelu Lukaku on loan from Chelsea. With a loan fee exceeding €5 million, Lukaku’s temporary move to the Italian club has sent shockwaves through the football community. Interestingly, the deal doesn’t include a mandatory purchase clause, ensuring Lukaku’s return to Chelsea in June 2024. The striker’s salary coverage, totaling over €7.5 million for 10 months, showcases Roma’s determination to strengthen their squad.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Chalobah On Bayerns Radar

Bayern Munich’s formal approach to Chelsea for Trevoh Chalobah’s transfer highlights the German club’s interest in bolstering their ranks. However, Chelsea’s insistence on a permanent transfer has led to talks continuing, as both parties aim to reach a mutual decision. With Inter awaiting answers on their Pavard deal, Chalobah’s potential move could have ripple effects across the transfer market.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Matheus Nunes’s Manchester City Ambitions

Manchester City’s pursuit of Matheus Nunes has gained momentum, as the player has already agreed to personal terms with the club. Negotiations between Manchester City and Sporting CP are ongoing after a bid exceeding €60 million was put on the table. Should the deal go through, it could mark a significant step in Nunes’s career and further strengthen Manchester City’s midfield.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Done Deal: Beto’s Everton Move

Everton has successfully secured Beto’s services after agreeing to a €30 million deal. The completion of medical tests paves the way for Beto to be unveiled as Everton’s latest addition. This transfer underlines Everton’s commitment to enhancing their squad’s depth and competitiveness.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Marco Verratti’s Potential Move to Al Arabi

Qatari side Al Arabi is set to make a formal proposal for Marco Verratti’s transfer, following PSG’s rejection of bids from Al Hilal. As anticipation builds, questions arise about Verratti’s next destination. Clubs across Europe are being urged to consider signing the Italian midfielder, with his skills and experience promising a significant impact on the field.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

