This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Burnley sign Michael Obafemi

Burnley have completed the signing of Michael Obafemi from fellow Championship club Swansea City. The Republic of Ireland striker has moved to Turf Moor on loan for the rest of the season with a view to a permanent transfer in the summer. He scored 15 goals in 52 appearances for the Swans, who signed him from Southampton in August 2021.

Liverpool want to sign Kante

Liverpool are eying a shock move to bring N’Golo Kante to Anfield as a free agent this summer. The Frenchman is out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the season, and looks increasingly likely to leave the Blues once his deal expires. Barcelona have been linked with Kante, but El Nacional report that Jurgen Klopp believes Kante would be perfect for Liverpool’s midfield and is pushing for the Reds to make the signing.

SOURCE: El Nacional

Fernandez reportedly misses Benfica training

Enzo Fernandez has reportedly missed Benfica training today as he attempts to force through a move to Chelsea. The Blues have reportedly offered £105m for the midfielder, an English transfer record. It appears the player is set on playing in the Premier League with Duncan Castles reporting that he has missed training.

SOURCE: Daily Express

SportWeb (

)