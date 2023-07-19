SPORT

Transfer News: Done Deal, Liverpool Agree £12m Fee To Sell Jordan Henderson to Al-Ettifaq

Jordan Henderson will reportedly be sold by Liverpool to the Saudi Arabian team Al-Ettifaq for a sum of £12 million plus add-ons, according to the PA news agency. With the team, whose head coach is his former Anfield teammate Steven Gerrard, the 33-year-old is believed to have orally agreed to a speculated salary of £700,000 per week.

The Reds captain, who traveled to Germany with the team during preseason, was not a part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad for Wednesday’s friendly encounter against Karlsruher. He played 491 times for Liverpool after his £20 million transfer from Sunderland in 2011, contributing to the club’s Premier League and Champions League victories.

He has also won the FA Cup and two League championships.

 

