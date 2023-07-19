Done deal

The signing of former Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado by Inter Milan has been confirmed.

The 35-year-old, who arrived at the San Siro on a free transfer, has signed a one-year contract with Inter. After an accomplished tenure at Juventus, during which he won 11 titles in eight years, Cuadrado’s contract with the club expired this summer, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Jordan Henderson will reportedly be sold by Liverpool to the Saudi Arabian team Al-Ettifaq for a sum of £12 million plus add-ons, according to the PA news agency. With the team, whose head coach is his former Anfield teammate Steven Gerrard, the 33-year-old is believed to have orally agreed to a speculated salary of £700,000 per week.

The Reds captain, who traveled to Germany with the team during preseason, was not a part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad for Wednesday’s friendly encounter against Karlsruher. He played 491 times for Liverpool after his £20 million transfer from Sunderland in 2011, contributing to the club’s Premier League and Champions League victories.

He has also won the FA Cup and two League championships.

