DONE DEAL : Man City signs new young midfielder

Man City has completed the signing of talented youngster, Maximo perrone. All documents have been signed between the clubs and the player. The 20 year old Joins Man City on a deal till 2028.

Kessie decides on his future at Barca

According to Toni Juarmanti of Relovo Reports, Barcelona midfielder, Kessie has informed the club of his decision to stay at least till the end of the season. The player has attracted interest from other clubs due to his fringe role in the squad. He has made only 7 starts for Barca this season. Kessie has decided not to leave this January and see how the season ends.

Jakub completes Arsenal Medical

Spezia defender, Jakub Kiwior completed his Medicals on Sunday as he prepares to join Arsenal on a permanent deal. Both clubs have agreed and signed on a £25M deal. Jakub will be announced by Arsenal very soon.

﻿Tuchel is Interested in Madrid and Barca

According to Sky Sports, Former Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel is open to coaching Real Madrid or Barcelona if they become available. Tuchel has been approached by several clubs but has yet to make a decision.

