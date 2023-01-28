Transfer News: Done Deal, Inter Milan Is Interested In Firmino, Watford Signs Porteous

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Inter Milan Is Interested In Firmino

﻿

Roberto Firmino, a star for Liverpool whose contract expires at the end of the current campaign, is supposedly a target for Inter Milan.

In light of Romelu Lukaku’s underwhelming loan stint at the San Siro, the Serie A team is reportedly considering Romelu Lukaku’s replacements.

And as they look for a new striker, Firmino, whose contract is about to expire, has surfaced as a potential choice.

Watford Has Signed Porteous

Ryan Porteous, a defender from Hibernian, has joined Watford on a four-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed sum.

OOverhis ten years at Hibs, the 23-year-old, who has one senior cap for Scotland, made over 150 appearances.

The Hornets announced the signing of defender Ryan Porteous from Scottish Premiership team Hibernian on a four-and-a-half-year agreement.

After being signed by Aberdeen as a young player, Porteous switched to Hibs at the age of 13 and, after rising through the ranks, helped the club reach third in the Scottish first division in the 2020–21 season.

Isthisreal1 (

)