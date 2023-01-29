Transfer news: Done deal, Harry Kane to cost Man Utd over £300m, Navas wants EPL to move

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Sutton United sign Hisham Kasimu

Sutton United have signed Hisham Kasimu from Farnborough on a permanent deal and brought in MK Dons’ Matt Dennis on loan until the end of the season. French striker Kasimu scored 12 goals for Farnborough after joining the National League South club from AFC Totton last summer. The terms of his transfer and length of his contract have not been disclosed.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

Kane to cost Man Utd over £300m

Harry Kane has been touted with a move to Manchester United in recent weeks, but a move for the England captain would need to break the bank. The Daily Star has suggested any move for Kane will cost in excess of £300 million, and would break their recently introduced salary cap as the striker would most likely demand a salary of over £375,000-per-week.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

Navas wants EPL to move

Keylor Navas, the former Real Madrid goalkeeper, has agreed to join Northigham Forest of the English Premier League on loan until the end of the season. Paris Saint-Germain has granted him leave of absence, as they will pay most of his salary during his stay at the club.

SOURCE: Evening standard

Sportyvibes (

)