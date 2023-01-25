Transfer News: Done deal; Everton willing to pay £25m for Ziyech; Arsenal keen on Chiesa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Forest Green Rovers sign Charlie McCann

League One strugglers Forest Green Rovers have signed midfielder Charlie McCann from Rangers. The 20-year-old made eight appearances for the Scottish Premiership club after joining from Manchester United in 2021. The terms of the transfer are undisclosed, and the Northern Ireland Under-21 international has signed a “long-term deal” at the Bolt New Lawn.

Everton willing to pay £25m for Ziyech

Everton are willing to pay up to £25m to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech. Ziyech has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea after struggling to find consistent form since joining the club from Ajax. Chelsea have strengthened heavily in attack this month, bringing in Mykhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix and Noni Madueke, meaning Ziyech is going to find it difficult to break into the starting eleven. According to Sky Sports, Everton are now interested in signing Ziyech and are willing to pay up to £25m. Everton see Ziyech as a replacement for Anthony Gordon, who looks to be edging closer to a move to Newcastle.

SOURCE: Sky Sports

Arsenal keen on Chiesa

Federico Chiesa has emerged as Arsenal’s top target to take their attack to the next level. Italian outlet CalcioMercato say the Juventus winger is high on the Gunners’ agenda even though they have already signed Leandro Trossard this month. Real Madrid are also monitoring Chiesa and Liverpool have previously been linked.

SOURCE: CalcioMercato

