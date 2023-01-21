Transfer News: Done deal; Erik ten Hag keen on Dani Olmo; Tuchel to reject Tottenham job

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Danny Ings joins West Ham

West Ham have signed Aston Villa striker Danny Ings in a £15m deal. The Hammers have paid an initial £12m for the 30-year-old, which will rise to £15m if David Moyes’ side avoid relegation from the Premier League. West Ham said paperwork was submitted to the Premier League by 12:00 GMT and as a result they expect Ings to be available to face Everton on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag keen on Dani Olmo

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag ‘wants to bring’ RB Leipzig star and Spain international Dani Olmo to the club, according to GiveMeSport Football Talk. The Red Devils are eyeing the 24-year-old’s signature. He is valued at around £35 million. However, the playmaker’s current contract expires in the summer of 2024. Therefore, the Bundesliga outfit could be forced to cash in on him.

SOURCE: Football Talk

Tuchel to reject Tottenham job

Thomas Tuchel is unlikely to take the job at Tottenham if it became available as the German is aiming for Barcelona or Real Madrid as his next step. Thomas Tuchel had been linked with managing Tottenham Hotspur should Antonio Conte depart the club in the coming months, however, he has his sights set on two Spanish giants. Conte’s future in the dugout at Tottenham remains unconfirmed. His contract expires this summer but given their recent form, there has been speculation regarding a sooner exit. Several sources had thrown Tuchel’s name into the mix to take charge of Tottenham, however, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, the 49-year-old would relish the opportunity of managing either Barcelona or Real Madrid, with Juventus also an attractive option.

SOURCE: Florian Plettenberg

