This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Colchester United sign Tom Hopper

Colchester United have signed striker Tom Hopper from Lincoln City for an undisclosed fee on a deal to run until the summer of 2025. The 29-year-old scored 22 goals in 100 appearances for the Imps after joining them from Southend in 2021. U’s boss Matt Bloomfield has now brought in six new faces since the start of the January transfer window.

Chelsea want £17.5m for Ziyech

Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting that Chelsea want £17.5million for Hakim Ziyech, who is currently the first choice to replace Nicolo Zaniolo at Roma. Roma have received a bid from Bournemouth for Zaniolo and AC Milan and Tottenham have also shown an interest. Now Ziyech is in their sights and there has also been interest from Premier League clubs including Newcastle, Everton and Aston Villa.

SOURCE: Gianluca Di Marzio

Valencia keen on Saul

Valencia are keen to secure the services of Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid before the transfer window closes, report Nacho Sanchis and Matteo Moretto from Relevo. Diego Simeone is not counting upon the Spaniard as a regular starter at the Estadio Metropolitano and he has been struggling for minutes under the Argentine coach’s leadership all season. Valencia have entered the race to sign the Spanish international from Atletico Madrid and they are looking to secure a loan deal until the summer of 2024.

SOURCE: Relevo

RSport (

)