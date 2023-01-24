Transfer News: Done deal; Chelsea to bid £88m for Enzo, Gordon wants Newcastle move

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea to bid £88m for Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea are preparing to launch £88m bid for Enzo Fernandez after Benfica had rebuffed the Blues initial attempt to sign him earlier this month. However Real Madrid and Barcelona are believed to be monitoring his situation as they look to battle Chelsea in a bid to secure his signature.

Gordon wants Newcastle move

According to reports, Chelsea target, Anthony Gordon prefers a move to Newcastle United. The winger has been linked with a move to St James’ Park and we are told he is keen to play under Eddie Howe.

Danjuma set to undergo Spurs medical.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham Hotspur have hijacked Arnaut Danjuma’s move to Everton and he will join the club on a loan deal. The Villarreal star￼ is expected to undergo a medical in London soon.

Bournemouth close to £22.5m Jackson deal

Bournemouth are close to finalising a deal to sign Villarreal forward Nicolas Jackson. The deal is thought to be worth £22.5m including add-ons.

Nottingham Forest want Navas and Gagliardini

Nottingham Forest are interested in bringing Kaylor Navas and Roberto Gagliardini to the club. An injury to goalkeeper Dean Henderson means Forest are looking at potential loan options to cover him and PSG Goalkeeper, Kaylor Navas is among them.

Chelsea set to extend Silva’s contract

According to reports, Thiago Silva is set to prolong his stay at Chelsea by signing a new one-year deal. The Brazilian centre back is out of contract at the end of the season but Chelsea have offered the 38-year-old an extension after deciding they do not want to lose his experience and leadership.

AC Milan join race for Zaniolo

According to reports, AC Milan have joined the race to sign Spurs target Nicolo Zaniolo. Like Spurs, Milan also prefer to loan the forward initially with an obligation to buy based on performance-related incentives and their qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Done deal;

William Troost-Ekong has joined Serie A side, Salernitana on a loan deal for the remainder of the season with an option to purchase.

