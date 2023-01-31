Transfer News: Done deal, Chelsea sell Jorginho to Arsenal for £12m, Liverpool wants to sign Kante

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

DONE DEAL: Marquinhos joins Norwich on loan

Arsenal winger Marquinhos has join Championship outfit Norwich City on loan for the rest of the season.

The Gunners snapped up the 19-year-old in a £3 million deal from Sao Paulo last summer, but decided to retain him at the club to help him acclimatise to English football. Now, having signed Leandro Trossard, Mikel Arteta has santioned his exit to provide him with regular game-time.

Chelsea sell Jorginho to Arsenal for £12 million

Chelsea have reached an agreement to sell Italian midfielder Jorginho to Arsenal for £12 million, as reported by The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

All the personal terms between the player and the club are in place as Jorginho will sign a contract till June 2024 with an option to extend it for another year.

The 31-year-old will arrive at Arsenal’s training ground today to undergo his medicals and complete the move to the Emirates Satadium.

Liverpool wants to sign Kante

Liverpool are eying a shock move to bring N’Golo Kante to Anfield as a free agent this summer. The Frenchman is out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the season, and looks increasingly likely to leave the Blues once his deal expires. Barcelona have been linked with Kante, but El Nacional report that Jurgen Klopp believes Kante would be perfect for Liverpool’s midfield and is pushing for the Reds to make the signing.

( Source: Fabrizio Romano caughtoffside).

