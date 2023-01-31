Transfer News: DONE DEAL, Chelsea Sell Jorginho To Arsenal For £12m, City To Go For James Maddison Next Summer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea sell Jorginho to Arsenal for £12 million

Chelsea have reached an agreement to sell Italian midfielder Jorginho to Arsenal for £12 million, as reported by The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

All the personal terms between the player and the club are in place as Jorginho will sign a contract till June 2024 with an option to extend it for another year.

The 31-year-old will arrive at Arsenal’s training ground today to undergo his medicals and complete the move to the Emirates Satadium.

Manchester City to go for James Maddison next summer

According to The Daily Mail, Manchester City are looking to sign Leicester City midfielder James Maddison in the next transfer window as manager Pep Guardiola looks to revamp his squad.

Maddison has consistently been Leicester City’s best player across the last few seasons and could be ready to make the next big step of his career.

Manchester United unlikely to sign Eriksen replacement

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag ( Fabrizio Romano) stated that it will be difficult to sign a replacement for recently injured midfielder Christian Eriksen before the window closes.

Eriksen suffered an ankle injury in Manchester United’s FA Cup win against Reading and could be out for as long as May. Ten Hag assured that there are enough good players in the club to take his place.

Liverpool linked with surprise move for Gallagher

As per The Daily Mail, Liverpool are interested in making a move for highly-rated Chelsea midfielder Connor Gallagher before the transfer window closes.

Liverpool are facing an injury crisis in their squad, particularly their midfield. The report states that while manager Jürgen Klopp denied any more signings this winter, the club are huge admirers of Gallagher, who is also courted by Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, and Everton.

Done deal: Thauvin joins Udinese

Former France international Florian Thauvin – part of the nation’s World Cup winning squad in 2018 – has returned to European football.

The one-time Newcastle forward has joined Serie A club Udinese after leaving Tigres in Mexico.

Done deal: Man Utd forward leaves on loan

Charlie McNeill has joined Newport County on a loan deal from Manchester United.

The striker – who featured in this season’s Europa League group stage for Erik ten Hag’s side – has joined the League Two club in search of first-team experience.

The 19-year-old is highly thought of at United and could have a big future at the Red Devils.

