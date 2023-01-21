Transfer news: Done deal, Chelsea receives Caicedo’s transfer boost, Arsenal to sign Serie A starlet

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Leicester City signs Kristiansen

Official, confirmed. Leicester City sign Victor Kristiansen on permanent deal, five-and-a-half-year contract agreed valid until June 2028.

“It feels amazing. It’s really exciting to be here and I’m so excited to meet everyone at the club, as well as the fans”, he says.

Chelsea receives Caicedo’s transfer boost

Brighton would be willing to sell Moises Caicedo but only if Chelsea make an offer of around €40 million and €45 million. Chelsea will be looking forward to making a bid next week.

(Source: Fabrizio Romano).

Arsenal to sign Serie A starlet

Arsenal are closing in on the signing Spezia defender Jakub Kiwior for a reported €25million (£21.9m).

Juventus, AC Milan and Napoli were all linked to the Polish centre-back, 21, while Borussia Dortmund are reported to have seen a bid rejected.

Kiwior is set to flew to London this weekend and sign a five-year contract.

Bellerin rejects Everton move

Barcelona full-back Hector Bellerin has rejected a return to the Premier League with Everton, Spanish outlet SPORT have revealed. The Spaniard is out of contract at the end of the season and his future after June 30 remains unclear. However, it is thought that Bellerin is keen on running out his contract before continuing his career in Spain’s top flight, ruling out a return to England.

