Transfer news: Done deal, Chelsea receive final Onana answer, Arsenal lead Zubimendi race

Chelsea receive final Onana answer

Chelsea have been rejected by Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, who has allegedly decided he wants to remain at Goodison Park until the end of the season,

according to multiple reports in both Belgium and France.

The surprise developments could prove to be music to the ears of transfer competitors Arsenal with the Gunners also keen admirers of the Belgian maestro as they target cover for Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka in the middle of the park.

Arsenal lead Zubimendi race

Arsenal are in pole position to sign Martin Zubimendi in the summer.

After an approach was rejected earlier this month by the player, Sport report on his intention to leave Real Sociedad in the summer.

The midfielder has a £52m release clause and Barcelona are also interested, in their efforts to replace Sergio Busquets.

But it is now said that the LaLiga giants cannot afford such a fee [- with Zubimendi preferring the Premier League anyway.

Done deal: Bajcetic signs new Liverpool contract

Spanish teenager Stefan Bajcetic has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool five days after making his first Premier League start.

The 18-year-old has signed a new deal until 2027 having broken into the side this season, with Saturday’s start against Chelsea at Anfield his 10th appearance in all competitions.

Bajcetic also scored his first senior goal in the 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Boxing Day, and impressed in last week’s FA Cup third round replay away at Wolves.

