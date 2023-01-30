Transfer news: Done deal, Chelsea re-open €120m Fernandez talk, Lindelof to remain at Man Utd

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Newcastle United sign Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Everton forward Anthony Gordon in a deal that could eventually be worth £45m. The 21-year-old, who has been at Everton since he was 11, was a target for Chelsea in the summer. The initial fee is understood to be £40m, rising to £45m with add-ons.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea re-open €120m Fernandez talk

Chelsea are back in negotiations with Benfica for Enzo Fernández as they consider him top priority again

After €85m proposal turned down weeks ago, Chelsea are now back in talks with Benfica and open to offer €120m for Enzo Fernández.

Chelsea are obsessed with Enzo as they want to anticipate other clubs keen on signing him for next year.

Benfica president Rui Costa has still no intention to accept the proposal as he wants to keep Enzo, but Chelsea will insist until the end.

Source: Evening standard

Lindelof to remain at Man Utd

Manchester United have decided not to accept any loan or permanent deal bid for Victor Lindelof as ten Hag counts on him. Inter approached United for Lindelof in the last few days and Atlético Madrid has also asked for him weeks ago.

Source: Football London

