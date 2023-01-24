Transfer news: Done deal, Chelsea prepare late move for Fernandez, Barca in contact with Asensio

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Arsenal completes Kiwior signing

Jakub Kiwior joins Arsenal on permanent deal from Spezia until 2028!

Deal signed after agreement on €25m package with Italian club for Poland international defender.

Mikel Arteta: “It’s great that Kiwior is joining us. He’s young versatile defender who has shown huge potential and qualities, he will give us strength and quality to our defensive unit”.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea prepare late move for Fernandez

According to reports, Chelsea are preparing to revisit negotiations with Benfica over a late January move for Enzo Fernandez. The Blues tried to sign Fernandez earlier this month but were unwilling to match the midfielder’s release clause.

Source: Football London

Barca in contact with Asensio

Barcelona are ‘in contact with Marco Asensio over a shock free transfer from fierce rivals Real Madrid’ but he’s also ‘still in talks over extending his Bernabeu contract beyond the summer’ Barcelona are reportedly interested in landing Marco Asensio from Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

