Transfer news: Done deal, Chelsea Opening Bid For Gusto Rejected, AC Milan join race for Zaniolo

Done deal: Blackpool signs Charlie Goode

Championship side Blackpool have signed Brentford defender Charlie Goode on loan for the rest of the season. The 27-year-old has been with the Bees since August 2020 and played 20 games, with two appearances while on loan to second-tier side Sheffield United. Goode, who was in Fulham’s academy, has also spent time in the English Football League with Northampton Town and Scunthorpe United.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea Opening Bid For Gusto Rejected

Chelsea have seen a bid rejected for Lyon defender Malo Gusto with personal terms already agreed. Reece James’ injury issues have been a key reason as to why Chelsea are struggling this season. Not only due to losing a talented player from the starting eleven but the lack of adequate cover is also a major concern.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, Chelsea have had a bid rejected for Lyon right-back Gusto.

Source: Football London

AC Milan join race for Zaniolo

AC Milan have joined the chase for Roma forward and Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo, reports Sky in Italy. Like Spurs, Milan also prefer to loan the forward initially with an obligation to buy based on performance-related incentives and their qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Source: Daily Mail

