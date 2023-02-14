Transfer News: Done deal; Chelsea join race to sign Paez; Man United set to sign Biancheri

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Valencia appoint Baraja as new manager

Valencia have confirmed the appointment of Ruben Baraja as their new manager. The former Valencia midfielder, who spent 11 years at Mestalla as a player and won two La Liga titles, will take over the reins at his former club. He will attempt to guide Los Che to safety, with the side currently sitting in 18th place, one point away from safety. Alongside him will be another former Valencia legend in Carlos Marchena.

Chelsea join race to sign Ecuadorian starlet Paez

Chelsea have joined Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen in the race for Independiente del Valle midfielder Kendry Paez, Fabrizio Romano has revealed. The 15-year-old Ecuadorian is fast becoming one of the most sought-after young talents in world football.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

Man United set to sign Biancheri from Cardiff City

Manchester United are close to completing the signing of Cardiff City’s Gabriele Biancheri. According to Fabrizio Romano, United will sign the youngster on a four-year professional contract, and he will make the switch once FIFA approves the deal. The 16-year-old was the subject of interest for several top clubs, as per The Athletic, but the Red Devils swooped in last month to secure his signature early.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

