Transfer News: Done deal; Chelsea agree deal to sign Malo Gusto; Valencia keen on Saul Niguez

Done deal: Bristol Rovers sign Grant Ward

Bristol Rovers have signed midfielder Grant Ward following his release from Blackpool earlier this month. Ward re-joined the Seasiders in October on a short-term deal after recovering from a long-term Achilles injury. The 28-year-old made 58 appearances for the club, having initially signed for them in 2019. Ward, who began his career with Tottenham’s academy, also spent three years with Iswich and has had spells at Rotherham and Coventry.

Chelsea agree Gusto deal

Chelsea have reportedly struck an agreement with Lyon for right-back Malo Gusto. The Athletic claims that a deal has been agreed which will see Gusto stay at Lyon for the remainder of the season and join the Blues in the summer. The 19-year-old looks set to become the seventh player to agree to join Chelsea in the January window, with the Blues to pay around £26.3m plus add-ons.

SOURCE: The Athletic

Valencia keen on Saul

Valencia are keen to secure the services of Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid before the transfer window closes, report Nacho Sanchis and Matteo Moretto from Relevo. Diego Simeone is not counting upon the Spaniard as a regular starter at the Estadio Metropolitano and he has been struggling for minutes under the Argentine coach’s leadership all season. Valencia have entered the race to sign the Spanish international from Atletico Madrid and they are looking to secure a loan deal until the summer of 2024.

SOURCE: Relevo

