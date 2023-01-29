Transfer News: Done deal, Brighton ‘ready’ to sell Caicedo, Chelsea reopen Enzo talks

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Brighton ‘ready’ to sell Caicedo

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi claims his team are “ready” to be without Moises Caicedo. Arsenal are hoping to sign the midfielder before Tuesday’s transfer deadline and have been given a green light for a deal.

“I would like him to finish the season with us, but we are ready to go forward without him,” He said

Chelsea reopen Enzo talks

Chelsea have reopened talks with Benfica over the signing of Enzo Fernandez ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. The report claims the Blues believe they have a chance of signing the Argentine before the January window closes on Tuesday.

Man Utd learn cost of Kane package

Manchester United face having to spend a massive package of nearly £300m if they are to prise Harry Kane away from Spurs. It is claimed the Red Devils know they will have to pay nearly £400,000-a-week if they are to sign the striker.

Nat Phillips set for Galatasaray move

According to reports, Galatasaray are leading the chase to sign Liverpool defender Nat Phillips. Liverpool want around £10m for Phillips and It is possible he could join on loan with view to a permanent move.

Spurs submit bid for Ecuador defender

According to reports, Spurs have made a €25m bid for Bayer Leverkusen centre back Piero Hincapie. However, Leverkusen are believed to be holding out for around €50 for Hincapie.

Done deal;

Anthony Gordon has sealed his £45m switch to Newcastle. The 21-year-old becomes Eddie Howe’s first signing of the month

