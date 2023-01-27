Transfer News: Done deal; Bournemouth keen on Nicolo Zaniolo; Chelsea want £17.5m for Ziyech

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Wycombe sign Harvey Cartwright

Wycombe have signed goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright on loan from Hull City for the rest of the season. The 20-year-old has made three appearances for the Tigers and is an England Under-20 international. He had a loan spell at Peterborough earlier in the season but injuries restricted him to one appearance. Cartwright will provide additional cover for Wycombe first-choice Max Stryjek as they look to force their way into the top six in League One.

Bournemouth keen on Zaniolo

Bournemouth have reportedly registered an interest in signing Roma forward Nicolo Zaniolo. Over the weekend, Jose Mourinho confirmed that the Italy international had requested an exit from Stadio Olimpico during the January transfer window.

Chelsea want £17.5m for Ziyech

Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting that Chelsea want £17.5million for Hakim Ziyech, who is currently the first choice to replace Nicolo Zaniolo at Roma. Roma have received a bid from Bournemouth for Zaniolo and AC Milan and Tottenham have also shown an interest. Now Ziyech is in their sights and there has also been interest from Premier League clubs including Newcastle, Everton and Aston Villa. After a tough start to the season, the Moroccan has recently been playing regularly in the Premier League following an eye-catching World Cup campaign in Qatar.

